"The discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation, joint training, technology sharing and regional security," Indian Army said.

India and Israeli defence during Staff Talks in New Delhi (Pic/x)

Listen to this article India and Israel hold the 13th round of staff talks in New Delhi to focus on improving defence cooperation x 00:00

India and Israel successfully held the 13th round of Staff Talks from February 3 to 6 in New Delhi, which focused on improving various areas of defence cooperation such as joint training, sharing technology and regional security, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army shared details of the dialogue on X, stating, "The 13th India-Israel Staff Talks were successfully conducted from 03 to 06 February at New Delhi, India. The discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation, joint training, technology sharing and regional security."

Highlighting the importance of the dialogue, the Indian Army added, "This strategic dialogue reaffirms the commitment to mutual growth in defence capabilities, fostering deeper bilateral ties between the two nations united by shared interests and trust."

#DefenceCooperation: Strengthening India-Israel Ties



The 13th #India-#Israel Staff Talks were successfully conducted from 03 to 06 February at #New Delhi, #India. The discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation, joint training, technology sharing and regional security.… pic.twitter.com/he6B5uQjqQ — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 6, 2025

Both the countries cooperate across several fronts. Last year, the two countries held the 17th India-Israel Foreign Office Consultations, showcasing the strength of the Strategic Partnership. The discussions included an exchange of views on the prevailing situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, ANI reported.

In another recent development, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, concluded his visit to India on Thursday.

The Indian Army stated that the visit reinforced bilateral military cooperation, explored new approaches for defence collaboration, and reaffirmed the enduring bond between the armies of both nations, ANI reported.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Army said that India and Bhutan share a "deep-rooted friendship" based on historical ties, mutual respect, and cultural affinity. Lieutenant General Tshering was on a six-day visit to India from February 1 to February 6.

Russia-India relations based on 'special and privileged strategic partnership': Vladimir Putin

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Russian-Indian relations are based on "special and privileged strategic partnership" and hoped that the two countries will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas.

President Putin sent heartfelt congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said.

"Russian-Indian relations are based on special and privileged strategic partnership. I am confident that we will use joint efforts to continue to consistently build up productive bilateral cooperation across all areas, as well as constructive interaction in international affairs," he said.

Without a doubt, this meets the fundamental interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with the efforts to form a fair multipolar international order, Putin added.

In his message, Putin said that the Indian Constitution that came into force 75 years ago laid the foundation for building effective state institutions and a free democratic development of India.

"Since then, your country has achieved universally recognised successes in socioeconomic, scientific, technical and other fields and has gained well-deserved authority in the international arena," he added.



(With inputs from ANI)