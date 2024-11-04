This devastating event marks Indonesia's second volcanic eruption in as many weeks. On October 27, Mount Marapi in West Sumatra erupted, releasing thick ash clouds but fortunately resulting in no reported casualties

Members of a rescue team search for victims at Klatanlo village, in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 4, 2024, after Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupted overnight in Indonesia. (Pic/AFP)

Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency on Monday said that at least six people have died as a series of volcanic eruptions widens on the remote island of Flores, reported news agency Associated Press (AP).

The most disastrous eruption occurred at Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki just after midnight on Monday, launching thick brownish ash approximately 2,000 meters into the sky and impacting nearby villages.

The eruption caused extensive damage, burning down several houses, including a convent of Catholic nuns, in the nearby village.

Firman Yosef, an official from the Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki monitoring post, reported that the number of casualties was initially believed to be nine but has now been revised to six based on updated information from local authorities.

Ongoing assessments are revealing more details about the extent of the destruction and potential additional victims, with reports indicating that some individuals may be trapped under collapsed buildings.

In response to the rising frequency of eruptions, authorities have elevated the volcano's alert status to the highest level and expanded the exclusion zone to a seven km radius from the crater.

The volcanic monitoring agency noted that over 10,000 people have been affected by the eruption in Wulanggitang District, in the six nearby villages of Pululera, Nawokote, Hokeng Jaya, Klatanlo, Boru and Boru Kedang suffering from the fallout.

In Ile Bura District, 4 villages were affected, namely Dulipali Village, Nobo, Nurabelen and Riang Rita, while in Titehena District it affected four villages, namely Konga Village, Kobasoma, Bokang Wolomatang and Watowara, stated AP.

The volcanic material was thrown up to six km from its crater, covering nearby villages and towns with tons of volcanic debris and forcing residents to flee.

Agusta Palma, head of the Saint Gabriel Foundation, shared a harrowing account of the chaos in Hokeng village, where a nun died and another remains missing.

‘Our nuns ran out in panic under a rain of volcanic ash in the darkness,” Palma said.

Social media has been flooded with images and videos showing homes engulfed in volcanic debris, with some villages, especially Hokeng, buried nearly to their rooftops.

This devastating event marks Indonesia's second volcanic eruption in as many weeks. On October 27, Mount Marapi in West Sumatra erupted, releasing thick ash clouds but fortunately resulting in no reported casualties.

(With inputs from AP)