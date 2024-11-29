Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the army to prepare for war if the ceasefire was violated

Representational Image

Listen to this article Israel and Lebanon pinpoint each other of violating ceasefire treaty x 00:00

Israel and Lebanon accused each other of a ceasefire breach after the Israeli military claimed that they attacked a Hezbollah facility in South Lebanon, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday's attack came hours after Israel Defence Forces admitted they fired in several areas in Lebanon, who "it said were violating the terms of the ceasefire".

Lebanon then claimed that Israel violated the ceasefire terms multiple times on Wednesday and Thursday, as per ANI.

Israel launched its first air strike since the ceasefire began on Wednesday morning, according to Lebanese security sources and local news agencies, the incident occurred near Baysariyah, north of the Litani River, ANI cited.

Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the army to prepare for war if the ceasefire was violated, according to Al Jazeera.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced on X that he spoke to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel, who have accepted the US proposal to put an end to the "devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah".

Today, I have good news to report from the Middle East.



I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel. And I am pleased to announce:



They have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 26, 2024

"Today, I have good news to report from the Middle East. I have spoken to the Prime Ministers of Lebanon and Israel. And I am pleased to announce: They have accepted the United States' proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah", he wrote.

Israel and Lebanon have been at war with each other since October of last year, when Hezbollah attacked Israeli-controlled territory in support of Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza, ANI reported.

This incident started a series of revenge border attacks, which eventually escalated into a major military attack launched by Israel in mid-September.

In September, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted air strikes against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia and sent troops to southern Lebanon. This was in response to Hezbollah's missile strikes into Israel, which were intended to show support with the Hamas group responsible for the deadly October 7, 2023 attacks.

In the midst of this volatile scenario, the United States and France a ceasefire was negotiated between Israel and Lebanon.



(With inputs from ANI)