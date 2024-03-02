Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel condemned as dozens seeking aid killed
<< Back to Elections 2024

Israel condemned as dozens seeking aid killed

Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Ankara
Agencies |

Top

Israel says many of the dead were crushed during stampede to collect food

Israel condemned as dozens seeking aid killed

A child carries a rifle during a march in support of the Palestinians, in Sanaa, Yemen

Listen to this article
Israel condemned as dozens seeking aid killed
x
00:00

Turkey has joined Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan in condemning Israeli forces firing on Palestinians waiting for the delivery of aid, with its foreign ministry calling the event “yet another crime against humanity”. In a statement issued late Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused Israel of using “starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza”.


A female right wing activist falls to the ground during scuffles with Israeli troops near the Erez crossing
A female right wing activist falls to the ground during scuffles with Israeli troops near the Erez crossing


Israel, meanwhile, said many of the dead were trampled in a chaotic crush for the food aid, and that its troops only fired when they felt endangered by the crowd. The Health Ministry in Gaza said more than 100 people were killed and at least 700 wounded.


Humanitarian aid being airdropped from a Jordanian military aircraft over northern Gaza. Pics/AP
Humanitarian aid being airdropped from a Jordanian military aircraft over northern Gaza. Pics/AP

Israel’s war on Hamas began nearly five months ago after Hamas-led militants stormed across southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 others hostage. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 30,000, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news turkey saudi arabia egypt International news israel
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK