Israel condemned as dozens seeking aid killed

Turkey has joined Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan in condemning Israeli forces firing on Palestinians waiting for the delivery of aid, with its foreign ministry calling the event “yet another crime against humanity”. In a statement issued late Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused Israel of using “starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza”.



Israel, meanwhile, said many of the dead were trampled in a chaotic crush for the food aid, and that its troops only fired when they felt endangered by the crowd. The Health Ministry in Gaza said more than 100 people were killed and at least 700 wounded.



Israel’s war on Hamas began nearly five months ago after Hamas-led militants stormed across southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 others hostage. The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 30,000, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

