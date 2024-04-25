Breaking News
Israel destroyed rocket launchers in humanitarian zone
Israel destroyed rocket launchers in humanitarian zone

Updated on: 25 April,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

IDF says launchers were loaded with rockets and were 15 metres away from closet shelter tent

Jews and supporters protest in Brooklyn, New York City. Pic/AFP

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas rocket launchers located in a southern Gaza humanitarian zone overnight, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Wednesday morning.


According to the IDF, the launchers were loaded with rockets. An image released by the army showed the launchers 15 metres away from the closet shelter tent.


“The strike was conducted after taking precautions to mitigate harm to civilians,” the IDF said. On April 8, Israel destroyed Hamas rocket launchers in a Khan Yunis humanitarian zone meters away from an aid distribution area. No civilians were harmed in either strike after being warned ahead of time.


Meanwhile, Israeli aircraft struck over 50 Hamas targets throughout the Strip, including an operational tunnel shaft during the past day. In central Gaza, several Hamas terrorists spotted near Israel forces were eliminated by tank fire.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on on October 7.

Apr 8
Day Israel destroyed rocket launchers in Khan Yunis

Univs-students clash head-on in US

Standoffs between pro-Palestinian student protesters and universities grew increasingly tense on both coasts on Wednesday. Hundreds of protesters at an encampment at Columbia University faced a deadline from the administration to clear out, while dozens barricaded themselves inside two buildings on a Northern California college campus for the second night.

