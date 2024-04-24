Israeli military attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Attacks come after terrorist rocket launches were detected crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel

On Monday afternoon, the eve of the Passover holiday, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. Israeli forces also attacked buildings belonging to Hezbollah in al-Adisa and Arzoun in southern Lebanon. The attacks came after about 35 terrorist rocket launches were detected that crossed from the territory of Lebanon to the area of Ein Zeitim in northern Israel. There there were no casualties.

‘More sanctions on Iran’

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz directed the management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ representation to the European Union and the Israeli embassies in Europe to increase the campaign against Iran among the European Union countries in preparation for the Foreign Affairs Council meeting of the European Foreign Ministers to discuss the issue of sanctions on Iran.

The main goal is to impose sanctions on Iran’s missile project, including the supply of missiles to all proxy terrorist entities associated with it in the Middle East. The campaign follows dozens of conversations that Minister Katz had with his counterparts in Europe to convince them to promote and support sanctions on Iran with a message: “Iranian aggression will not end with Israel and the Middle East... but will reach you as well, and we must take all measures to curb Iran now.”

Israeli human rights abuse in Gaza is ‘troubling’: US

The US State Department released its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices and highlighted Israel, underscoring concerns over human rights abuses in Gaza. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the human rights concerns stating, “The conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues to raise deeply troubling concerns for human rights.” He added that the US has condemned the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks while urging Israel to minimise civilian harm in its response.

