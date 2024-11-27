Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Israel has no excuses to refuse ceasefire deal

‘Israel has no excuses to refuse ceasefire deal’

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Italy
Agencies |

Top

Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security Cabinet was set to convene on Tuesday to discuss a proposed ceasefire

‘Israel has no excuses to refuse ceasefire deal’

Displaced Palestinians wait in line to receive food at a distribution centre in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
‘Israel has no excuses to refuse ceasefire deal’
x
00:00

The European Union’s top diplomat said on Tuesday there were “no excuses” for Israel to refuse to accept a ceasefire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, saying all its security concerns had been addressed in the US-French-brokered deal. Josep Borrell, the outgoing EU foreign policy chief, called for increased pressure on Israel. Speaking on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Italy, Borrell warned that if a ceasefire is not implemented, “Lebanon will fall apart”.


Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security Cabinet was set to convene on Tuesday to discuss a proposed ceasefire. Among the issues that remain is an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the emerging deal. Borrell said under the proposed deal, the US would chair a ceasefire implementation committee, with France participating at Lebanon’s request. “On the proposal agreement brokered by the US and France, Israel has all security concerns (addressed),” Borrell told reporters. “There is not an excuse for not implementing a ceasefire. Otherwise, Lebanon will fall apart.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel Lebanon hamas gaza strip world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK