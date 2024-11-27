‘Israel has no excuses to refuse ceasefire deal’

Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security Cabinet was set to convene on Tuesday to discuss a proposed ceasefire

The European Union’s top diplomat said on Tuesday there were “no excuses” for Israel to refuse to accept a ceasefire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, saying all its security concerns had been addressed in the US-French-brokered deal. Josep Borrell, the outgoing EU foreign policy chief, called for increased pressure on Israel. Speaking on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Italy, Borrell warned that if a ceasefire is not implemented, “Lebanon will fall apart”.

Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security Cabinet was set to convene on Tuesday to discuss a proposed ceasefire. Among the issues that remain is an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations under the emerging deal. Borrell said under the proposed deal, the US would chair a ceasefire implementation committee, with France participating at Lebanon’s request. “On the proposal agreement brokered by the US and France, Israel has all security concerns (addressed),” Borrell told reporters. “There is not an excuse for not implementing a ceasefire. Otherwise, Lebanon will fall apart.”

