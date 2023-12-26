Israel hits Bethlehem in Xmas raids on West Bank

Jenin is a repeated target of forces; military says they found tunnel with bodies

A building hit during an Israeli army operation in Jenin, West Bank. Pic/Twitter

Christmas day in the occupied West Bank began with an attack on the Jenin refugee camp and several arrests. The raid on Monday morning followed several others across the territory, which saw dozens of arrests and the shooting in the neck of a 17-year-old boy. Among towns hit was Bethlehem. Jenin, commonly viewed as a symbol of Palestinian resistance to occupation, has been repeatedly targeted by Israeli forces since its war with Hamas in Gaza began.



Israeli soldiers gather around tanks near the border with the Gaza Strip on Monday. Pic/AFP

On Monday, the Jenin-based Freedom Theatre, a popular symbol of peace and hope that was recently raided and vandalised by Israeli soldiers, described how Israeli forces lit up the sky “with flare bombs” whilst raiding the camp.

‘Tunnel found, bodies found’

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it recovered the bodies of five hostages who were killed by Hamas. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) also released a video showing a Hamas tunnel network in Gaza City after locating three bodies on Sunday, following the retrieval of two others from a different area two weeks ago. “In a centralised intelligence effort, IDF troops located and recovered the bodies of 5 hostages abducted during the October 7 massacre and brought them back to Israel,” the IDF posted on X.

Israeli Navy shells Hamas positions in Gaza

The Israeli Navy struck a number of Hamas terror squads operating near ground forces in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday morning. The IDF said naval forces struck several buildings where Hamas operatives were hiding. The navy also struck positions where Hamas squads had launched mortars and fired upon Israeli soldiers. Meanwhile, the Air Force killed a Hamas commander in an air strike in the area of Khan Yunis. A separate air strike killed several terrorists carrying a rocket, the IDF added.



Nuns pray inside the Grotto, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ on Monday. Pic/AFP

We’re facing monsters: Netanyahu tells world

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sundayreleased a Christmas message to Christians around the world in which he reminded people that Israel does not yet know peace. “To our Christian friends, Merry Christmas,” he said. “Christmas is supposed to be a time of goodwill to all men and peace on Earth,” added Netanyahu. “We don’t see goodwill to all men. We’re facing monsters,” he explained.