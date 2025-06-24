"If the Zionist regime does not violate the ceasefire, Iran will not violate it either," Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, according to the presidency's website

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian. File Pic/AFP

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said that it will respect a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump provided that Israel also upholds its terms, reported the AFP.

"If the Zionist regime does not violate the ceasefire, Iran will not violate it either," Masoud Pezeshkian said during a phone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, according to the presidency's website, according to the AFP.

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday said that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was holding, shortly after he lashed out at both countries and cursed as he accused them of violating the truce.

In a fast-moving series of declarations, Trump, who was on his way to attend a NATO summit in The Hague, posted on his Truth Social app that "the Ceasefire is in effect!"

"Israel is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt," Donald Trump wrote.

Minutes earlier, he had castigated Iran and also close US ally Israel for violating a ceasefire he had originally announced late Monday.

The two countries have been "fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the fuck they're doing, do you understand that?" the president told reporters at the White House, as per the AFP.

Iran violated the ceasefire, "but Israel violated it too," Trump told reporters on the White House's South Lawn as he departed for the NATO summit.

"So I'm not happy with them. I'm not happy with Iran either. But I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning," the US president said on Tuesday.

"I've got to get Israel to calm down," he said. "Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I've never seen before."

Trump's unusually public display of anger at Israel saw the US leader apparently trying to cajole his ally to call off warplanes in real time.

Earlier the same morning, he had posted on Truth Social, "Israel. Do not drop those bombs" -- without it being clear which bombs he was referring to.

"If you do it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!," he wrote.

Israel has been bombing Iran in an offensive that began June 13. The United States joined the attack with a mission starting overnight Friday to Saturday against the deeply buried Fordow complex and two other sites.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump insisted that the US bombing mission was a success.

(with AFP inpiuts)