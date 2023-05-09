Israel-Palestine conflict: Latest Israeli air raids kill 12 in Gaza

The raids led to the killing of three PIJ leaders — Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini, and Tariq Izz al-Deen — as confirmed by the group

At least 12 people, including civilian lost their lives amid latest Israeli air raids on Gaza, Aljazeera reported on Tuesday morning. Reports further said that at least twenty civilians were wounded amid what Israeli authorities said air raids on the members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ).

The raids led to the killing of three PIJ leaders — Jihad al-Ghannam, Khalil al-Bahtini, and Tariq Izz al-Deen — as confirmed by the group. Founded in 1981, Palestinian Islamic Jihad aims to establish a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and other areas of present-day Israel.

In a statement , Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has said that Israel will “pay the price” for the killings of three PIJ members in air attacks.

“Assassinating the leaders with a treacherous operation will not bring security to the occupier, but rather more resistance,” Aljazeera quoted Haniyeh as saying.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities said that 40 aircraft and drones were used in the attacks on the Gaza Strip that led to the killing of 12 people.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more updates)