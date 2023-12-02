Israel-Palestine war: Truce ends, war restarts

Mediators continue talks to resume the truce that lasted a week, even as Israel drops leaflets over Gaza telling people to get to safety

Palestinians check the damage of houses destroyed in the latest Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis. Pics/AP

Israeli fighter jets hit targets in the Gaza Strip minutes after a weeklong truce expired on Friday, as the war with Hamas resumed in full force. Black smoke billowed from the besieged territory and Israel dropped leaflets over parts of southern Gaza urging people to leave their homes, suggesting it was preparing to widen its offensive. Renewed hostilities heightened concerns for the about 140 hostages who remain in Gaza, after more than 100 were freed as part of the truce. Meanwhile, negotiators continued talks to restart the truce, according to mediator Qatar.

Destruction following an Israeli air strike on the Rafah refugee camp

Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas have traded blame for the collapse of the cease-fire, with each saying the other side violated the terms of the truce. Qatar, which has served as mediator along with Egypt, expressed “deep regret” over the resumption of Israeli bombardments, appearing to be singling out Israel’s role in the resumption of violence.

People run for cover following the resumption of Israeli bombardment in Rafah. Pic/AP

Only hours in to the renewed offensive, the Health Ministry of Hamas-controlled Gaza said 32 people had been killed and dozens wounded.

Rocket being fired from inside Gaza towards Israel. Pic/AP

In the leaflets it dropped in southern Gaza, Israel urged people to leave homes east of the city of Khan Younis. The leaflets also warned that Khan Younis was now a “dangerous battle zone.” Hundreds of thousands of people fled northern Gaza earlier in the war, with many taking shelter in Khan Younis and other places in the south.

8

No. of Israeli hostages released on Thursday

PM Modi meets Israeli President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and underscored India’s support for an early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi met Herzog on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit here in the UAE.

