Israeli army armoured vehicles during an operation in Jenin. Pic/AFP

Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s discussions in Washington, Israel will dispatch a working-level delegation to Qatar at the end of the week to address technical aspects of the second phase of a ceasefire with Hamas, the Prime Minister’s office said on Tuesday morning.

After returning from the US, Netanyahu will convene Israel’s political-security cabinet to review the country’s stance on the second phase of the deal, shaping future negotiations. Under the terms of the ceasefire that began on January 19, phase two talks were scheduled to begin on Monday.

However, Netanyahu delayed the process until after his meeting with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. A total of 33 hostages were to be freed in the first phase.

Eight injured in Palestinian attack

A Palestinian terrorist opened fire on Israeli troops near the Jordan Valley village of Tayasir on Tuesday morning, managing to breach a military compound adjacent to a checkpoint before being killed in an exchange of fire. At least eight individuals were wounded in the attack, with two reported to be in critical condition. Following the attack, a military drone tracked the terrorist from the air before he was killed by ground forces at the facility.

