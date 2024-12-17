Israel rolls out its 1st quantum computer

This power will have a dramatic impact on science and the global hi-tech industry

Quantum computers are still in the experimental stage. PIC/TPS-IL

Israel rolled out its first domestically made operational quantum computer, laying the groundwork for further technological advancements.

“This power will have a dramatic impact on science and the global hi-tech industry. This is an important milestone,” said Eli Bin, Chief Executive Officer of the Israel Innovation Authority, which worked in collaboration with the Israel Aerospace Industries, Hebrew University, and Yissum, the university’s technology transfer company.

Quantum computers can handle tasks like cryptography, optimisation, material science, and simulations of complex systems. Quantum computing also promises to revolutionise computing speed and capacity.

