Home > News > World News > Article > Israel rolls out its 1st quantum computer

Updated on: 18 December,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

This power will have a dramatic impact on science and the global hi-tech industry

Quantum computers are still in the experimental stage. PIC/TPS-IL

Israel rolled out its first domestically made operational quantum computer, laying the groundwork for further technological advancements.


“This power will have a dramatic impact on science and the global hi-tech industry. This is an important milestone,” said Eli Bin, Chief Executive Officer of the Israel Innovation Authority, which worked in collaboration with the Israel Aerospace Industries, Hebrew University, and Yissum, the university’s technology transfer company.


Quantum computers can handle tasks like cryptography, optimisation, material science, and simulations of complex systems. Quantum computing also promises to revolutionise computing speed and capacity.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

