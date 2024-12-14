Israeli airstrikes bust Hamas plot to hijack aid convoys

Israeli intel had determined Hamas were gathering at two locations to hijack aid trucks

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Nuseirat refugee area in the central Gaza Strip

Israel launched airstrikes on Hamas terrorists in southern Gaza overnight after intelligence determined they were gathering at two locations to hijack humanitarian aid trucks, the Israel Defence Forces disclosed on Friday.

“The terrorists operated on the humanitarian corridor in the southern Gaza Strip. The strike was intended to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip,” the army said. “All of the terrorists that were eliminated were members of Hamas and planned to violently hijack humanitarian aid trucks and transfer them to Hamas in support of continuing terrorist activity, preventing them from reaching Gazan civilians, as was done in previous cases.”

A Palestinian man carrying a child walks past a destroyed building in the Nuseirat refugee in the central Gaza Strip. Pics/AFP

The IDF stressed that no delivery trucks were struck and that the humanitarian corridor remains open for aid deliveries.

Since mid-November, Hamas and criminal gangs associated with the terror group stepped up their stealing of deliveries of food, water, medicine and other humanitarian supplies. At one point, 85 per cent of all trucks entering the Strip were hijacked.

Israeli planes hit Hezb terrorists

The IDF reported that an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked earlier today a number of terrorists from the terrorist organisation Hezbollah who were operating in southern Lebanon and posed a threat to the residents of Israel, violating the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

