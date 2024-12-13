Palestinian attack on Israeli bus kills boy, injures two others in occupied West Bank

People walk past the rubble of collapsed and damaged buildings along a street in Gaza City. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israeli airstrikes kill 28 in Gaza, including 7 children x 00:00

Palestinian medical officials say Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 28 people in the Gaza Strip, including seven children and a woman. One of the strikes overnight and into Thursday flattened a house in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby city of Deir al-Balah, where the casualties were taken.

Two other strikes killed 15 men who were part of local committees established to secure aid convoys. The committees were set up by displaced Palestinians in coordination with the Hamas-run Interior Ministry. The Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis received the bodies. The hospital said eight were killed in a strike near the southern border town of Rafah and seven others in a strike 30 minutes later near Khan Younis.

Israeli bus attacked

Israeli hospital officials say a young boy died after being wounded in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that also wounded two adults. An Israeli bus came under fire from a suspected Palestinian attacker late Wednesday, the military said, and Israeli forces are searching for the shooter. The shooting took place just outside Jerusalem in an area near major Israeli settlements. Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem said the boy was 12 years old.

