Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was given JUST five minutes' training, reveals probe
Colaba: Police on the lookout of pervert who stalks women and then...
Mumbai: First cable-stayed road overbridge in city will be ready soon
Mumbai: BMC offers to pick up your debris free if...
Zero action against hawkers: Bombay High Court pulls up BMC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli airstrikes kill 28 in Gaza including 7 children

Israeli airstrikes kill 28 in Gaza, including 7 children

Updated on: 13 December,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies |

Top

Palestinian attack on Israeli bus kills boy, injures two others in occupied West Bank

Israeli airstrikes kill 28 in Gaza, including 7 children

People walk past the rubble of collapsed and damaged buildings along a street in Gaza City. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli airstrikes kill 28 in Gaza, including 7 children
x
00:00

Palestinian medical officials say Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 28 people in the Gaza Strip, including seven children and a woman. One of the strikes overnight and into Thursday flattened a house in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby city of Deir al-Balah, where the casualties were taken.


Two other strikes killed 15 men who were part of local committees established to secure aid convoys. The committees were set up by displaced Palestinians in coordination with the Hamas-run Interior Ministry. The Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis received the bodies. The hospital said eight were killed in a strike near the southern border town of Rafah and seven others in a strike 30 minutes later near Khan Younis.


Israeli bus attacked


Israeli hospital officials say a young boy died after being wounded in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that also wounded two adults. An Israeli bus came under fire from a suspected Palestinian attacker late Wednesday, the military said, and Israeli forces are searching for the shooter. The shooting took place just outside Jerusalem in an area near major Israeli settlements. Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem said the boy was 12 years old.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel gaza strip hamas ukraine world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK