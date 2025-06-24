Other targets include the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, the city’s Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps building, which is a part of the Revolutionary guard

People in Los Angeles protest against the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Israel’s Defence Ministry says the country is now striking Iranian government targets in Tehran, including the notorious Evin Prison in the Iranian capital. Other targets include the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, the city’s Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps building, which is a part of the Revolutionary guard. “The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,” the ministry said.

Fordow site hit again

Iran’s underground enrichment site at Fordow was hit again on Monday while Iran fired a salvo of missiles and drones at Israel and warned the US that its military now has a “free hand” to attack American targets in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

In Vienna, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said he expected there to be heavy damage at the Fordow facility already following the Sunday’s US airstrike there with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

Tehran prison hit

Witnesses reported Israeli airstrikes hit areas around Iran’s capital, Tehran. One Israeli strike hit the gate of Iran’s notorious Evin prison, Iranian state television reported. The prison is known for holding dual nationals and Westerners often used by Iran as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.

Longest alarm

Israelis were cleared to leave their protected areas after spending 40 minutes in shelters on Monday, the country’s longest state of alarm of the eleven-day conflict with Iran. Iran launched at least 15 missiles in four volleys. There were no initial reports of Israeli casualties, but emergency services received calls from seven crash sites in the north, south and lowlands.

Towns without electricity

Several southern Israeli towns were without power as a result of an Iranian missile striking near “strategic infrastructure sites”, the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) said on Monday. IEC teams are repairing infrastructure and removing safety hazards.

‘Mossad spy’ executed

Iran on Monday hanged a third man accused of being a spy of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service. Activists fear more executions, particularly after Iran issued a Sunday deadline for people to turn themselves in over spying.

Russia says it is ready to assist Iran

Russia is ready to help Iran in various ways, depending on what Tehran requests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. “Everything depends on what Iran needs,” Peskov said in response to a question at a briefing. “We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete.”

US issues global travel warning

The US has issued a “worldwide caution” travel advisory for the US citizens and interests abroad amid the rising tensions in West Asia due to which there have been disruptions in travel and periodic closure of the airspace across the Middle East. The US also issued a security alert for Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Iraq, UAE, and Jordan, and a ‘Level 4’ do not travel advisory for Lebanon.

