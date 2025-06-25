Earlier, the IDF Home Front Command said people in northern Israel could exit bomb shelters after the latest missile fire from Iran. Sirens were heard in Northern Israel as a new ballistic missile attack from Iran

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Israel will retaliate strongly against any ceasefire breach, warns Defence Minister Katz x 00:00

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been instructed to respond with force if Iran violates the ceasefire.

Taking to social media platform X, Katz said, "I have instructed the IDF, in coordination with the Prime Minister, to respond forcefully to the violation of the ceasefire by Iran through intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran."

"The Iranian regime has severely violated the ceasefire declared by the President of the United States and launched missiles toward Israel, and in accordance with the government's policy as determined -- we will respond forcefully to any violation," he added.

הנחיתי את צה"ל, בתיאום עם רה"מ, להגיב בעוצמה על הפרת הפסקת האש על ידי איראן בתקיפות עצימות נגד מטרות משטר בלב טהרן.



המשטר האיראני הפר באופן חמור את הפסקת האש שהוכרזה על ידי נשיא ארה"ב ושיגר טילים לעבר ישראל, ובהתאם למדיניות הממשלה כפי שנקבעה - נגיב בעוצמה על כל הפרה. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 24, 2025

Earlier, the IDF Home Front Command said people in northern Israel could exit bomb shelters after the latest missile fire from Iran. Sirens were heard in Northern Israel as a new ballistic missile attack from Iran. People who were present in areas where sirens were heard have been asked to remain in bomb shelters until further notice, reported ANI.

The statement follows Israel's announcement that it has agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran and vowed to "respond forcefully" in case there is any violation of the truce. Israel thanked Trump and the US for "their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat."

In a statement, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said, "In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire," reported ANI.

Earlier, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," which would bring about an end to the conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East. In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into place on Tuesday.

"Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War," he stated.

The conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion". In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer." Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military base in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)