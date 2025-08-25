Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli forces kill four aid seekers south of Gaza city

Israeli forces kill four aid seekers south of Gaza city

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:58 AM IST  |  Gaza City
Agencies |

Top

Al-Awda Hospital and eyewitnesses said that the four Palestinians were killed when troops opened fire on a crowd heading to a site run by the Israeli-backed American contractor Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ( GHF) in the Netzarim corridor area

Israeli forces kill four aid seekers south of Gaza city

A protest in Tel Aviv demanding an end to the war. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli forces kill four aid seekers south of Gaza city
x
00:00

Israeli forces killed four aid seekers travelling on Sunday through a military zone south of Gaza City, an area regularly used by Palestinians trying to reach a food distribution point, a hospital and witnesses said.

Israeli forces killed four aid seekers travelling on Sunday through a military zone south of Gaza City, an area regularly used by Palestinians trying to reach a food distribution point, a hospital and witnesses said.

Al-Awda Hospital and eyewitnesses said that the four Palestinians were killed when troops opened fire on a crowd heading to a site run by the Israeli-backed American contractor Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ( GHF) in the Netzarim corridor area. It occurred hundreds of meters away from the site.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

israel gaza strip hamas world news International news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK