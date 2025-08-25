Al-Awda Hospital and eyewitnesses said that the four Palestinians were killed when troops opened fire on a crowd heading to a site run by the Israeli-backed American contractor Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ( GHF) in the Netzarim corridor area

Israeli forces killed four aid seekers travelling on Sunday through a military zone south of Gaza City, an area regularly used by Palestinians trying to reach a food distribution point, a hospital and witnesses said.

Al-Awda Hospital and eyewitnesses said that the four Palestinians were killed when troops opened fire on a crowd heading to a site run by the Israeli-backed American contractor Gaza Humanitarian Foundation ( GHF) in the Netzarim corridor area. It occurred hundreds of meters away from the site.

