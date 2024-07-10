Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City

Hamas warns that escalation threatens cease-fire talks

Men transport in a blanket the body of a victim found in Tuffah district, east of Gaza City. Pic/AFP

Israeli forces advanced deeper into the Gaza Strip’s largest city in pursuit of militants who had regrouped there, sending thousands of Palestinians fleeing on Monday from an area ravaged in the early weeks of the nine-month-long war.

Hamas warned that the latest raids and displacement in Gaza City could lead to the collapse of long-running negotiations over a cease-fire and hostage release, after the two sides had appeared to have narrowed the gaps in recent days.

Israeli troops were again battling militants in areas that the army said had been largely cleared months ago in northern Gaza. The military ordered evacuations ahead of the raids, but Palestinians said nowhere feels safe. Most of the population of 2.3 million has been displaced multiple times, with hundreds of thousands packed into sweltering tent camps.

Special envoy to tackle anti-semitism

The Australian government named a special envoy on Tuesday to confront a rise in anti-semitism across the country since the Israel-Hamas war began. Jillian Segal, a Sydney lawyer and business executive, will be “special envoy to combat antisemitism in Australia” for three years.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels target ship

A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, the latest assault by the group on the crucial maritime trade route. The captain of the ship reported an explosion in close proximity to the vessel off the coast of Nishtun, Yemen, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre said.

