The military claimed that Suhail Husseini was a member of the group's military council

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it had killed a senior Hezbollah commander in a Beirut strike, a day after the first anniversary of the October 7 attack was marked by mourning and protest around the world, AP reported.

The military claimed that the strike killed Suhail Husseini, who they claimed was responsible for overseeing logistics, budget and management of the militant group, Hezbollah.

According to AP, Hezbollah did not comment on it yet.

As per AP, the military claimed that Husseini was a member of the group's military council and was also involved in the transfer of advanced munitions from Iran and their dissemination to different units of Hezbollah.

Israeli strikes have killed Hassan Nasrallah, the main leader of Hezbollah along with several of his top commanders in these few weeks. Last week, Israel launched according to them a limited ground incursion into southern Lebanon, AP reported.

Hezbollah says that it has already placed a new person in the position of its slain commanders. It has also vowed to continue to fire rockets, missiles and drones into Israel until there is a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, where its ally Hamas has been at war with Israel for a year.

Meanwhile, Palestinian militants in Gaza launched a barrage of rockets into Israel on Monday, demonstrating the militants' tenacity in the face of a devastating Israeli offensive in Gaza that has destroyed vast areas of the territory, displaced nearly 90 per cent of its population, and killed roughly 42,000 Palestinians, according to local medical officials, as cited by AP.

A year ago, Hamas-led militants entered Israel's security fence and stormed into army bases and farming communities, killing around 1,200 civilians, and abducting another 250.

They still hold about 100 captives inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead, AP reported.

Israel is currently at war with Hamas in Gaza and its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon, which began firing rockets at Israel on October 8, 2023.

According to AP, Lebanon's Health Ministry on Monday claimed that almost 10 firefighters were killed in an Israeli strike in the country's south.

Hezbollah fired new barrages despite its leader's loss in Israeli strikes.

(With inputs from AP)