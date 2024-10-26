Breaking News
Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza 3 in Lebanon

Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza, 3 in Lebanon

Updated on: 26 October,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Beirut
Agencies |

The deaths reported by Gaza health officials were the latest in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where people have in recent days lined up for bread outside the city’s only bakery in operation

Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza, 3 in Lebanon

The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut. PIC/AFP

Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza, 3 in Lebanon
Israeli strikes killed 38 people in Gaza and three journalists in Lebanon on Friday as growing worries about supply shortages in Gaza and international pressure for a cease-fire mounted.


The deaths reported by Gaza health officials were the latest in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, where people have in recent days lined up for bread outside the city’s only bakery in operation. They come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel had accomplished its objective of “effectively dismantling” Hamas and implored both sides to revive negotiations.


Also on Friday, an Israeli airstrike on a compound housing journalists in southeast Lebanon killed three media staffers. Outside of now-collapsed buildings rented by various media outlets, cars marked ‘PRESS’ lay covered in dust and rubble after the strike. The Israeli army did not issue a warning prior to the strike. Representatives of the news networks and Lebanese politicians accused Israel of war crimes and intentionally targeting journalists.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

