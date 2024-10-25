Breaking News
Bomb threats to airlines skyrocket
Mumbai Police's 'Lady Singham' accused of harassment, illegal detention
IIT-Bombay set to undertake Rs 2,000-cr expansion
Mumbai roads turn pink to push for breast cancer awareness
Mumbai Police dog Oskar, who detected bomb near Antilia, retires from force
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Israeli airstrike on journalist compound in Lebanon kills 3 TV staffers

Israeli airstrike on journalist compound in Lebanon kills 3 TV staffers

Updated on: 25 October,2024 12:43 PM IST  |  Beirut
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV claimed that two of its employees, camera operator Ghassan Najar and broadcast technician Mohammed Rida, were among those slain

Israeli airstrike on journalist compound in Lebanon kills 3 TV staffers

The site of an Israeli airstrike on the Laylaki neighbourhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Israeli airstrike on journalist compound in Lebanon kills 3 TV staffers
x
00:00

An Israeli airstrike on a compound housing journalists in southeast Lebanon has killed three media staffers, according to Lebanon's National News Agency. Local station Al Jadeed displayed footage of collapsed buildings and dust-covered automobiles marked "PRESS" at the scene, which included a complex of chalets rented by several media agencies. The Israeli army apparently provided no notice before the strike, reported the Associated Press.


According to the AP report, Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV claimed that two of its employees, camera operator Ghassan Najar and broadcast technician Mohammed Rida, were among those slain. According to Lebanon's Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar TV, camera operator Wissam Qassim was also killed in the Hasbaya hit.


In a video recorded with his phone, Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shoeib stated that the Israeli military was aware that the area was a media facility housing journalists from various organisations. "We were reporting on victims' suffering and are now victims of Israel's actions," Shoeib claimed in an interview, the report stated.


Hasbaya has mostly spared border violence, and many journalists have relocated there from Marjayoun, which has had occasional strikes in recent weeks. An airstrike struck Al-Mayadeen's office in the southern suburbs of Beirut earlier this week, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Reportedly, several journalists have been murdered since the exchange of fire at the Lebanon-Israel border began in October of this year. In November 2023, two Al-Mayadeen journalists were killed by a drone attack, while in October, Israeli shelling killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah while injuring others from AFP and Al Jazeera.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants assaulted southern Israel, murdering approximately 1,200 people, the majority of whom were civilians, and abducting 250. Over 100 hostages remain in Gaza, with a third believed to be dead. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, with women and children accounting for more than half of the total. Israel claimed to have killed nearly 17,000 fighters, reported AP.

Following a year of border exchanges with Hezbollah, the conflict spilt over into Lebanon on October 1, 2024, with an Israeli ground invasion. Lebanese health officials reported another heavy day of bombings and shelling on Thursday, killing 19 people in 24 hours and bringing the total number of deaths in Lebanon to 2,593 since October 2023.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel Lebanon tel aviv world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK