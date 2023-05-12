Israeli strikes kill another commander in Gaza strip

The conflagration comes at a time of soaring tensions and spiking violence over the past year in the occupied West Bank

Smoke rises over the skyline following Israeli airstrikes. Pic/AP

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed a fourth militant commander on Thursday, raising the Palestinian death toll from the latest burst of fighting to 25. Rocket fire toward southern Israel continued even as Egypt pressed on with attempts to broker a cease-fire.

It has been the worst bout of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza in months, and among the dead were also women and children. The conflagration comes at a time of soaring tensions and spiking violence over the past year in the occupied West Bank.

Early on Thursday, the Israeli military carried out strikes against the Islamic Jihad militant group and said a senior commander in charge of the group’s rocket launching force, Ali Ghali, was killed when his apartment was hit. The Health Ministry in Gaza said 25 people have been killed since the fighting erupted.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari siad that two other militants were also killed in the strike—although no group immediately claimed them as members—and that the rest of the building remained intact.

