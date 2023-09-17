Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman on Bullet enters Bandra Worli sea link, flashes ‘gun’ to cops
Mumbai: 39 hospitalised after fire breaks out in SRA building
Mumbai: School approaches HC, says it does not have to go by RTE Act
Palghar: Female cop raped, duped by fake godman, four others
Mumbai bids adieu to two decks full of memories
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Jaahnavi to be awarded her masters degree posthumously

Jaahnavi to be awarded her master’s degree posthumously

Updated on: 17 September,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Seattle
Agencies |

Top

She was struck by a police vehicle driven at more than 119 km/hr on the way to a report of a drug overdose call

Jaahnavi to be awarded her master’s degree posthumously

Jaahnavi Kandula

Listen to this article
Jaahnavi to be awarded her master’s degree posthumously
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Jaahnavi Kandula will be awarded her master’s degree posthumously
  2. Kandula was set to graduate this coming December with a master’s degree
  3. Her family said she was working toward supporting her mother in India

Jaahnavi Kandula, the Indian student who was struck and killed by a speeding police car here will be awarded her master’s degree posthumously, the Chancellor of Northeastern University has announced, hoping that the ongoing probe will bring a measure of justice and accountability.


Kandula was set to graduate this coming December with a master’s degree in information systems from the Seattle campus of Northeastern University. Her family said she was working toward supporting her mother in India. She was struck by a police vehicle driven at more than 119 km/hr on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.


Kenneth W Henderson, Chancellor of Northeastern University, in a statement issued on the varsity’s official Facebook page on Friday said that, “Her loss will be felt deeply by students, staff, and faculty. The university plans to award Jaahnavi her degree posthumously and present it to her family”.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news united states of america International news news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK