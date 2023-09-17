She was struck by a police vehicle driven at more than 119 km/hr on the way to a report of a drug overdose call

Jaahnavi Kandula

Listen to this article Jaahnavi to be awarded her master’s degree posthumously x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Jaahnavi Kandula will be awarded her master’s degree posthumously Kandula was set to graduate this coming December with a master’s degree Her family said she was working toward supporting her mother in India

Jaahnavi Kandula, the Indian student who was struck and killed by a speeding police car here will be awarded her master’s degree posthumously, the Chancellor of Northeastern University has announced, hoping that the ongoing probe will bring a measure of justice and accountability.

Kandula was set to graduate this coming December with a master’s degree in information systems from the Seattle campus of Northeastern University. Her family said she was working toward supporting her mother in India. She was struck by a police vehicle driven at more than 119 km/hr on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth W Henderson, Chancellor of Northeastern University, in a statement issued on the varsity’s official Facebook page on Friday said that, “Her loss will be felt deeply by students, staff, and faculty. The university plans to award Jaahnavi her degree posthumously and present it to her family”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever