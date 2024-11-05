S. Jaishankar has voiced deep concerns regarding the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, highlighting the political space afforded to extremist forces. During a joint press conference in Canberra, he called attention to the severity of the incidents and reinforced India's expectation for justice from Canadian authorities.

File Pic

Listen to this article Jaishankar: Attacks on Hindu temples in Canada reflect political space given to extremist forces x 00:00

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has raised concerns regarding the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, stating that these incidents highlight how "political space" is being afforded to "extremist forces" in the country. During a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday, Jaishankar remarked, "What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning."

ADVERTISEMENT

He referred to the statement made by the official spokesperson of the Indian government and the expression of concern shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising how seriously India regards these events. "That should convey to you how deeply we feel about it," he added.

In response to queries about the attacks on Hindu temples in Canberra, Wong described the incidents as "upsetting" for the Indian community and affirmed that all individuals in Australia deserve to feel safe and respected, regardless of their faith or culture. "All Australians, regardless of their faith, their culture...are entitled to be safe and they are entitled to be respected," Wong stated. She expressed particular concern over the vandalism linked to Diwali, recognising it as distressing for both the Indian community and people of faith.

Wong acknowledged that while peaceful protest is a right, there must be a distinction drawn between this and actions that incite violence or hatred. She stated, "We draw a line between that and violence, incitement or hatred, and vandalism, and they should be dealt with by the appropriate law enforcement authorities."

Addressing the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada stemming from the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Wong affirmed that Australia respects Canada’s judicial processes. She commented, "We've made clear our concerns about the allegations under investigation. We've said that we respect Canada's judicial process."

Jaishankar reiterated that Canada has repeatedly made allegations without providing specific evidence and pointed out that the surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada is unacceptable. He noted that these recent attacks on Hindu temples reflect a troubling political climate that allows extremist forces to flourish.

Following a violent disruption at an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, near Toronto, there has been an alarming increase in attacks on Hindu temples, raising serious concerns among the Hindu-Canadian community. In response to these incidents, over a thousand Canadian Hindus protested outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, expressing their outrage at the persistent attacks by Khalistani extremists.

Prime Minister Modi condemned the "deliberate attack" on the temple, calling the attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats "cowardly" and expressing expectations for the Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law. "Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law," Modi stated on social media platform X.

Jaishankar’s visit to Australia from November 3 to November 7, 2024, includes significant engagements such as the inauguration of India's fourth consulate in Australia, located in Brisbane, and co-chairing the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue with Wong in Canberra. He is also scheduled to address the inaugural session of the second Raisina Down Under event at the Australian Parliament House and engage with various Australian leaders, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, and business communities.

(With inputs from ANI)