Home > News > World News > Article > Japans only sumo grand master retires

Japan's only sumo grand master retires

Updated on: 18 January,2025 05:19 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

The Mongolian-born 33-year-old has been the only top-ranked sumo for more than three years, and only 73 wrestlers have reached his level in the history of the centuries-old sport

Japan's only sumo grand master retires

Sumo’s 73rd Yokozuna, Terunofuji, performs the dohyo-iri or the ring-entering ceremony at the January Honbasho (Grand Tournament) in Tokyo

Japan’s only sumo grand master retires
Sumo is facing a potential chasm at the top of the ancient sport for the first time in over 30 years after the only yokozuna, Terunofuji, announced his retirement on Friday. The Mongolian-born 33-year-old has been the only top-ranked sumo for more than three years, and only 73 wrestlers have reached his level in the history of the centuries-old sport.


But Terunofuji has struggled with injuries and withdrew from the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo on Thursday after forfeiting his bout. He told reporters on Friday that he was retiring to train young wrestlers after “a tough 14 years” in the ring.


“I feel that my body isn’t up to sumo so I have decided to retire,” said Terunofuji, who has won 10 tournaments in his career. Terunofuji has been sumo’s lone yokozuna since the September 2021 retirement of Hakuho, who had a record 45 tournament victories. Notably, only one of the seven most recent yokozuna was born in Japan.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

