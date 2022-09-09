King Charles III expresses his 'love for Harry and Meghan'

King Charles III pledged to 'uphold constitutional principles' for rest of his life
King Charles III vowed Friday to emulate his late mother's life of service, in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms, saying he shared the public's "sense of loss beyond measure".
"That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," he said in the televised speech, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death on Thursday.
King Charles III on Friday expressed his "love for Harry and Meghan" in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms.
"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the king said of his son and daughter-in-law, despite their rift with the royal family.
