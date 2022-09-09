Breaking News
Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace

Updated on: 09 September,2022 08:08 PM IST  |  London
King Charles III shook hands with some of the thousands of well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace Friday as he returned to London following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II

Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Camilla, Queen Consort, are driven from Balmoral Castle in Ballater. Pic/ AFP


King Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday morning at a meeting of the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace said.


The formal body overseeing the succession from Queen Elizabeth II will meet from 10:00 am (0900 GMT), with a first public pronouncement from a balcony of St James's Palace in London at 11:00 am.

King Charles III shook hands with some of the thousands of well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace Friday as he returned to London following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.


Shouting "God save the King" and with an impromptu burst of the reworded national anthem, members of the crowd greeted Charles and Queen Consort Camilla after they emerged from their car following a flight from Scotland.

The royal standard was raised for the first time in Charles's reign, as the new monarch and Camilla inspected bouquets of flowers left on the palace fence by members of the public, before entering their new London home.

The royal couple had been visiting the queen at her Balmoral estate in the Scottish Highlands before her death on Thursday.

Charles was due to hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was only appointed by the queen on Tuesday, before delivering a televised address to the nation at 6:00 pm (1700 GMT).

