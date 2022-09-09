King Charles III holds first audience with UK PM Liz Truss

The meeting took place after Charles returned to London from the royal family's Scottish retreat Balmoral
King Charles III. File Pic/AFP
King Charles III hosted British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Friday for their first formal audience as he starts his reign after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Also Read: UK cabinet 'united' in support for King Charles III: Downing Street
A palace spokeswoman told AFP that the meeting took place after Charles returned to London from the royal family's Scottish retreat Balmoral, where his mother passed away.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever