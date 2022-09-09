Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > News > World News > Article > UK cabinet united in support for King Charles III Downing Street

UK cabinet 'united' in support for King Charles III: Downing Street

Updated on: 09 September,2022 04:10 PM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

A spokesman told reporters, the ministers held a moment of silence for the late queen

UK cabinet 'united' in support for King Charles III: Downing Street

Queen Elizabeth II. File Pic/AFP


New British Prime Minister Liz Truss's cabinet of ministers stands fully behind King Charles III, Downing Street said Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.


Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II's family tree: Highlighting line of succession

"Cabinet was united in their support for His Majesty the King, as he and the United Kingdom continue to mourn the passing of his mother," a spokesman told reporters, adding the ministers held a moment of silence for the late queen.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
queen elizabeth ii united kingdom news world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK