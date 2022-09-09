UK cabinet 'united' in support for King Charles III: Downing Street

A spokesman told reporters, the ministers held a moment of silence for the late queen
Queen Elizabeth II. File Pic/AFP
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss's cabinet of ministers stands fully behind King Charles III, Downing Street said Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"Cabinet was united in their support for His Majesty the King, as he and the United Kingdom continue to mourn the passing of his mother," a spokesman told reporters, adding the ministers held a moment of silence for the late queen.
