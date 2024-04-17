Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC notice to Metro contractors over property tax default
Mumbai: ‘Hawkers just a source of income for you!’
Salman Khan house firing case: Did gunmen want police to find them?
Mumbai: Film industry worker kills himself 20 days after brother’s suicide
Mumbai: Peek into swanky news Breach Candy Hospital wing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Knife attack in Australia against bishop priest is terrorism
<< Back to Elections 2024

‘Knife attack in Australia against bishop, priest is terrorism’

Updated on: 17 April,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Sydney
Agencies |

Top

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the suspect’s comments pointed to a religious motive for the attack

‘Knife attack in Australia against bishop, priest is terrorism’

Security officers at Christ the Good Shepherd Church after the attack. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
‘Knife attack in Australia against bishop, priest is terrorism’
x
00:00

Australian police say a knife attack in Sydney that wounded a bishop and a priest during a church service as horrified worshippers watched online and in person, and sparked a riot was an act of terrorism. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Tuesday after the stabbing at Christ the Good Shepherd Church that injured Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and a priest. Both are expected to survive.


New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the suspect’s comments pointed to a religious motive for the attack. “We’ll allege there’s a degree of premeditation on the basis that this person has travelled to that location, which is not near his residential address, he has travelled with a knife and subsequently the bishop and the priest have been stabbed,” Webb said. “They’re lucky to be alive.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia sydney world news International news news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK