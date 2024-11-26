Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Landslide flash floods kill 16 people in Indonesia

Landslide, flash floods kill 16 people in Indonesia

Updated on: 26 November,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Indonesia
Agencies |

Top

Dozens of people were injured by the flash floods, which also destroyed more than 130 hectares (321 acres) of agricultural land and plantations

Landslide, flash floods kill 16 people in Indonesia

Floods and a landslide hit four districts in Indonesia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Landslide, flash floods kill 16 people in Indonesia
x
00:00

Rescuers in Indonesia recovered 16 bodies under tons of mud and rocks or that were swept away in flash floods that hit mountainside villages on Sumatra Island, officials said Monday. Six people are still missing, officials said.


Mud, rocks and trees tumbled down a mountain after torrential rains over the weekend and rivers burst their banks, tearing through four hilly districts in North Sumatra province, washing away houses and destroying farms.


Police, soldiers and rescue workers used excavators, farm equipment and their bare hands to sift through the rubble looking for the dead and missing in Semangat Gunung, a resort area in Karo district, said Juspri M Nadeak, who heads the local disaster management agency.


Dozens of people were injured by the flash floods, which also destroyed more than 130 hectares (321 acres) of agricultural land and plantations. The landslide hit several houses in Harang Julu, a mountainside village in Padang Lawas district.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indonesia floods Sumatra world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK