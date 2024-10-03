The unveiling ceremony was led by the Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta.

A bust of the Indian freedom fighter, Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled at the Seattle Center in honour of his birth anniversary, PTI reported.

According to PTI, the bust was unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of the Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell; Congressman Adam Smith; and Indian origin Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

The bust located just below the base of the infamous Space Needle and adjacent to the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum.

Lt Gen Xavier Brunson, commander of the US First Corps in the Pacific Northwest, and Eddie Rye - chair of the Martin Luther King-Gandhi Initiative were also in attendance.

According to PTI, the dignitaries who spoke at the Gandhi Jayanti ceremony underlined the values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence), Satyagraha (truth force) and Sarvodaya (welfare for all) as being the defining need in current times.

To mark the occasion, Washington Governor Jay Inslee released an official declaration, acknowledging the bust as a homage to Gandhi's teachings and a powerful reminder of non-violence's impact in making a change.

The declaration noted that the sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from the Indian Government to the City of Seattle, will act as a "lasting tribute to Gandhi's teachings and a reminder of the power of nonviolent action in achieving social and political change," as cited by PTI.

In keeping with its mission to promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding, the State of Washington declared its appreciation for the unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Seattle Center, according to the proclamation.

"a gift from India, symbolising our dedication to these values and honouring Gandhi's profound impact on humanity."

It added that Washington houses over 200,00 Indian Americans whose contributions to the state's cultural, economic and social fabric are invaluable.

According to PTI, King County in another proclamation designated October 2 as 'Mahatma Gandhi Day' across all 73 cities of the Greater Seattle area, stating that Gandhi's "life and legacy of non-violence and peace have inspired millions around the world" and added that Gandhi's philosophy of non-violent resistance, or Satyagraha, played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and has impacted a number of global civil rights movements that advance justice, equality, and human rights.

It stated that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a fervent supporter of Mahatma Gandhi and his nonviolent philosophy, was named the official namesake of the county by the King County Council in a 1986 resolution.

It added that King was once quoted saying, "To other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim." With consular jurisdiction over the nine Pacific Northwest states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Alaska, the Indian consulate in Seattle commenced operations in November.

The installations of Gandhi's bust in Seattle is one of the various initiatives being implemented across its consular jurisdiction, the Consulate said in a release, as cited by PTI.

"The Consulate General of India and the city of Seattle had worked in partnership to identify an appropriate venue for locating the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and the iconic location of Seattle Center, which draws more than 12 million visitors each year, was considered appropriate, given its location, accessibility and commitment to promoting the values of peace and non-violence," it added.

Gandhi's birthday is also acknowledged as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations.

Gandhi's birthday is also acknowledged as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations.