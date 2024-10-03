Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > World News > Article > US VP debate Vance and Walz keep it civil

US VP debate: Vance and Walz keep it civil

Updated on: 03 October,2024 09:46 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Vance and Walz trained the bulk of their attacks not on their onstage rivals, but on the running mates who weren’t in the room

US VP debate: Vance and Walz keep it civil

The debate playing on bar televisions in New York. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
US VP debate: Vance and Walz keep it civil
x
00:00

Vice presidential hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance focused their criticism on the top of the ticket on Tuesday as they engaged in a policy-heavy discussion that may be the last debate of the 2024 presidential campaign.


Vance and Walz trained the bulk of their attacks not on their onstage rivals, but on the running mates who weren’t in the room. Both vice presidential nominees sought to convey a genial mien as they lobbed criticism at Harris and Trump, respectively.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news washington united states of america Kamala Harris donald trump

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK