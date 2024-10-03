US VP debate: Vance and Walz keep it civil

Vance and Walz trained the bulk of their attacks not on their onstage rivals, but on the running mates who weren’t in the room

The debate playing on bar televisions in New York. Pic/AFP

Vice presidential hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance focused their criticism on the top of the ticket on Tuesday as they engaged in a policy-heavy discussion that may be the last debate of the 2024 presidential campaign.

Vance and Walz trained the bulk of their attacks not on their onstage rivals, but on the running mates who weren’t in the room. Both vice presidential nominees sought to convey a genial mien as they lobbed criticism at Harris and Trump, respectively.

