Major wildfire rages out of control on fringes of Athens

A firefighter sprays water onto a burning car during a wildfire in Dione. Pics/AFP

Hundreds of firefighters backed by more than two dozen water-dropping planes were battling a major forest fire raging out of control Monday on the northern fringes of the Greek capital.

A children’s hospital and a military hospital were being evacuated early Monday morning, the fire department said, while evacuation orders were issued for more than a dozen areas, including Marathon and several Athens suburbs. Authorities in nearby suburbs were opening at least one sports hall and providing rooms in hotels for evacuees.

Local media reported two firefighters were slightly injured, while several civilians were treated in hospitals for smoke inhalation.

A Dione local gets into his car in front of the flames to evacuate

The fire sent a blanket of smoke over the center of the Greek capital, darkening the sky. It began Sunday afternoon about 35 km from Athens and was fanned by strong winds that quickly drove it out of control, fueled by tinder-dry conditions after repeated heat waves this summer, coming on the heels of a particularly dry winter. This year’s June and July were the hottest months ever recorded in Greece, which also recorded its warmest winter ever.

Both meteorologists and government officials have warned of the heightened danger of wildfires because of weather conditions from Sunday until Thursday. Half of the country is under a “red alert” for wildfire hazard, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

At first light Monday, more than 500 firefighters and by 16 teams of firefighters specially trained to combat wildfires were battling the flames, backed by 152 vehicles and large numbers of volunteers.

