Malaysia Woman falls into sinkhole as pavement caves in

Updated on: 24 August,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
Agencies |

Rescuers work at the site of the 26-foot-deep sinkhole. Pic/AFP

A woman plunged Friday into an 8-meter (26 feet) deep sinkhole in the Kuala Lumpur city center after the pavement she was on caved in, burying her alive, Malaysian authorities said.


The incident happened in Dang Wangi area of the Malaysian capital. Local police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said based on eyewitness accounts, the woman was walking along the pavement when the earth suddenly collapsed beneath her.



Kuala Lumpur’s fire and rescue department, which received a distress call early Friday, has said the woman was believed to be an Indian national. But Sulizmie said he couldn’t confirm her identity and there was no sign of the victim yet. “The search will continue until the victim is found,” he said. 


kuala lumpur malaysia news world news International news

