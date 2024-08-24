India could play vital role in ending war: Ukraine

PM Narendra Modi holds talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

PM Modi greets President Zelensky; (right) Modi and Zelensky honour the memory of children at the Exposition ‘Martyrologist’, Kyiv. Pics/AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Friday in Kyiv, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Officials in India and Ukraine say the visit will focus on boosting economic ties and cooperation in defense, science and technology. But analysts say the visit could also be an attempt to have India strike a more neutral stance after what has been seen as a lean toward Russia.

Ukrainian media reported that Modi met with representatives of the Indian diaspora after arriving. The crowd gathered around the Indian prime minister cheering “Modi, Modi, Modi”. “The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome,” Modi said on the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the chief of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, called Modi’s visit “historic” and emphasised Ukraine’s expectation that India could play a role in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine with a “just peace”, referring to Ukraine’s peace formula.

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, in Kyiv. Pic/X

A tribute to the Mahatma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underscored the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s eternal message of peace in building a harmonious society, as he paid floral tribute to the statue of the iconic Indian leader in 'Oasis of Peace’ park in Kyiv. “Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity,” Modi wrote on X.

