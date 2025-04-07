Medical helicopter crashes into sea off Japan, killing 3 while 3 are rescued

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Tokyo
AP |

Top

The pilot, Hiroshi Hamada, 66; Kazuto Yoshitake, a helicopter mechanic and a 28-year-old nurse, Sakura Kunitake, were rescued by the coast guard after they were found in the waters clinging to inflatable lifesavers

Representation pic

A medical transport helicopter fell into the sea in southwestern Japan, killing the patient and two other people, the Japan coast guard said.


The pilot, Hiroshi Hamada, 66; Kazuto Yoshitake, a helicopter mechanic and a 28-year-old nurse, Sakura Kunitake, were rescued by the coast guard after they were found in the waters clinging to inflatable lifesavers. 


The three suffered hypothermia but were conscious, an official with the coast guard told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Yoshitake's first name was initially given with a different spelling, but the coast guard corrected it later.


The bodies of medical doctor, Kei Arakawa, 34; Mitsuki Motoishi, 86, the patient, and her caretaker Kazuyoshi Motoishi, 68, were later recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force helicopter. The coast guard deployed two planes and three ships to the area as part of the rescue operation.

The helicopter was heading to a hospital in Fukuoka from an airport in Nagasaki prefecture when it crashed, according to the coast guard. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the coast guard said Monday.

