Meta's Facebook, Instagram down; users across the globe face sudden logouts

File pic/AFP

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta's Instagram and Facebook is down in India, and several parts of the world. As per reports, Facebook Messenger and Threads platform is also facing global outage. Several users have taken other social media platforms like X to raise the log in issues they are facing.

Meanwhile, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone also took X to confirm the sudden logouts hundreds of thousands if users across the globe are facing. "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Stone posted on X.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone tweets, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now." pic.twitter.com/8F8MFbkqU0 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

The Instagram and Facebook outage was a top trending topic on social media, with users reporting sudden logouts.

In India, some users could log in their Meta accounts after several attempts.

There is no official confirmation on the global outage and when problem would be resolved.

More details are awaited.