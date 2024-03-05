Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Metas Facebook Instagram down users across the globe face sudden logouts
<< Back to Elections 2024

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down; users across the globe face sudden logouts

Updated on: 05 March,2024 10:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson posted on X

Meta's Facebook, Instagram down; users across the globe face sudden logouts

File pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down; users across the globe face sudden logouts
x
00:00

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta's Instagram and Facebook is down in India, and several parts of the world. As per reports, Facebook Messenger and Threads platform is also facing global outage. Several users have taken other social media platforms like X to raise the log in issues they are facing. 


Meanwhile, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone also took X to confirm the sudden logouts hundreds of thousands if users across the globe are facing. "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Stone posted on X.



The Instagram and Facebook outage was a top trending topic on social media, with users reporting sudden logouts. 

In India, some users could log in their Meta accounts after several attempts. 

There is no official confirmation on the global outage and when problem would be resolved. 

More details are awaited. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mark zuckerberg facebook Instagram world news India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK