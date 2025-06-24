Breaking News
Israeli military strikes several locations in Iran moments after Donald Trump announces ceasefire
Donald Trump announces "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran
"No agreement on any ceasefire": Iran FM says deal conditional on Israel halting attacks
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > World News > Article > Middle East conflict Israels skies closed to planes until further notice Israel Airports Authority

Middle East conflict: Israel's skies closed to planes until further notice: Israel Airports Authority

Updated on: 24 June,2025 10:58 AM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Some flights were forced to circle over the Mediterranean Sea, according to Israeli media. While airports have been closed since the war began, a few emergency flights had been operating in recent days.

Middle East conflict: Israel's skies closed to planes until further notice: Israel Airports Authority

While airports have been closed since the war began, a few emergency flights had been operating in recent days. File Pic

Listen to this article
Middle East conflict: Israel's skies closed to planes until further notice: Israel Airports Authority
x
00:00

The Israel Airports Authority shut the country’s airspace to all incoming and outgoing passenger flights on Tuesday following barrages from Iran. 

Some flights were forced to circle over the Mediterranean Sea, according to Israeli media. 


While airports have been closed since the war began, a few emergency flights had been operating in recent days.


Israeli military strikes several locations in Iran moments after Donald Trump announces ceasefire

Moments after US President Donald Trump announced Iran and Israel agree to a ceasefire, the Israeli military launched a series of strikes on multiple locations in Iran on Tuesday, as claimed by Press TV, Iran's First International News Network. In a post on X, the News Network claimed, "Israeli Military Strikes Several Locations in Iran as Trump Announces Ceasefire."

The development came after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, declared that both Iran and Israel had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire", stating that it would take effect in approximately six hours.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" he wrote. According to Trump, Iran will initiate the ceasefire first, followed by Israel, resulting in a complete cessation of hostilities within the next 24 hours.

"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, "THE 12 DAY WAR." This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!," he said.

(With AP inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Israel-Iran War iran israel USA donald trump news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK