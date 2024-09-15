Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Dark streets under Metro stations add to women’s safety scare
Are mpox cases under-reported?
South Mumbai woman loses Rs 13.20 lakh to cyber fraud
Ganeshotsav 2024: Ganesh immersions set to break record in Mumbai
Second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Missile triggers sirens at Israeli international airport

Missile triggers sirens at Israeli international airport

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

Israel says sound of explosions came from missile interceptors, hints at military response

Missile triggers sirens at Israeli international airport

Protesters at an anti-government rally demanding action for the release of hostages held in Gaza. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Missile triggers sirens at Israeli international airport
x
00:00

A missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels landed in an open area in central Israel early Sunday and triggered air raid sirens at its international airport, in the latest reverberation from the nearly yearlong war in Gaza. Israel hinted that it would respond militarily.


There were no reports of casualties or major damage, but Israeli media aired footage showing people racing to shelters in Ben Gurion International Airport. The airport authority said it resumed normal operations shortly thereafter.



A fire could be seen in a rural area of central Israel, and local media showed images of what appeared to be a fragment from an interceptor that landed on an escalator in a train station in the central town of Modiin.


The Israeli military said it made several attempts to intercept the missile using its multitiered air defenses but had not yet determined whether any had been successful. It said the missile appeared to have fragmented midair, and that the incident is still under review. The military said the sound of explosions in the area came from interceptors it had used to counter the attack.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel gaza strip news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK