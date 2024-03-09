Breaking News
Missing South African girl’s mother charged

Updated on: 09 March,2024 04:35 AM IST  |  Cape Town
Agencies |

The girl, Joslin Smith, has still not been found and police renewed calls for “every citizen to help find her

Kelly Smith and Joslin (inset)

The mother of a 6-year-old girl who has been missing in South Africa for nearly three weeks was arrested and charged Thursday with kidnapping and selling or trafficking her daughter, a shocking twist in a case that has seized the country’s attention and sparked deep anger in the small, poor coastal community where the family lives.


The girl, Joslin Smith, has still not been found and police renewed calls for “every citizen to help find her.


