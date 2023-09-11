Efforts to clear roads for search and rescue operations underway

Building rubble blocks a street in Mzouda village in Morocco’s Chichaoua province. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Morocco earthquake death toll surpasses 2,000 x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





More than 2,000 people have been killed so far after a deadly earthquake jolted Morocco Authorities on Saturday proclaimed three days of national mourning in the country King Mohammed VI of Morocco directed armed forces to deploy specialized search teams

More than 2,000 people have been killed so far after a deadly earthquake jolted Morocco in the late evening hours on Friday, according to Al Jazeera. After the magnitude 6.8 earthquake, which claimed the lives of more than 2,012 people and injured 2,059 others while also leaving many homeless, authorities on Saturday proclaimed three days of national mourning in the country.



A damaged hotel in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicentre of the earthquake. Pic/AP

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a statement from the military, King Mohammed VI of Morocco directed the armed forces to deploy specialized search and rescue teams and a surgical field hospital. Historic structures in Marrakesh, the closest city to the epicentre, were damaged by the earthquake that shook Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday night, but the majority of casualties were recorded in mountainous regions to the south in the Al-Haouz and Taroudant provinces, reported Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the efforts to clear roads for search and rescue operations are underway. The earthquake took place at 3:41:01 (local time), at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond. The epicentre was noted at 72 kilometres west of Marrakesh, a major economic centre.

According to Al Jazeera, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Department (AFAD) says it has placed two hundred and sixty-five members of medical, relief, and search and rescue agencies on alert, in case it receives a distress call from Morocco. It says a thousand tents have been allocated to be transported to Morocco if they receive a request from the authorities in Rabat.

6.8

Magnitude of the quake that hit late Friday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever