Moscow attack perpetrated by Islamists Vladimir Putin
Moscow attack perpetrated by Islamists: Vladimir Putin

Updated on: 27 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Moscow
ANI |

Russian authorities have detained 11 people in connection with the March 22 attack on Crocus City Hall

Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

Moscow attack perpetrated by Islamists: Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged for the first time that “radical Islamists” were responsible for last week’s attack on a concert hall outside Moscow. However, he suggested that Ukraine was also somehow involved. Russian authorities have detained 11 people in connection with the March 22 attack on Crocus City Hall.


Putin said, “We know that the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries. But after committing the crime, why did the terrorists tried to go to Ukraine? Who was waiting for them there?”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


