Moscow attack perpetrated by Islamists: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged for the first time that “radical Islamists” were responsible for last week’s attack on a concert hall outside Moscow. However, he suggested that Ukraine was also somehow involved. Russian authorities have detained 11 people in connection with the March 22 attack on Crocus City Hall.

Putin said, “We know that the crime was committed by the hands of radical Islamists, whose ideology the Islamic world itself has been fighting for centuries. But after committing the crime, why did the terrorists tried to go to Ukraine? Who was waiting for them there?”

