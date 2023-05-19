Breaking News
Myanmar army bought weapons worth $1 billion

Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  United Nations
Agencies |

Some of these weapons have allegedly been used to carry out atrocities against civilians, according to a UN report released on Wednesday

At least 160 people were killed in an April 11 airstrike using Russian aircraft. Pic/AP

Myanmar’s military has imported at least $1 billion worth of weapons and related material from Russia, China and other countries since its February 2021 coup. Some of these weapons have allegedly been used to carry out atrocities against civilians, according to a UN report released on Wednesday.


The weapons continue to flow to the military despite overwhelming evidence of its responsibility for the atrocities, including some that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, said Tom Andrews, the UN independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


