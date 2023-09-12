Breaking News
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio breaks US record for longest spaceflight

Updated on: 12 September,2023 08:55 PM IST  |  San Francisco
AP |

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio surpassed the US space endurance record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station

Pic/NASA/X

Key Highlights

  1. Rubio now holds the record for the longest US spaceflight
  2. Rubio arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months
  3. The trio will return to Earth on Sept 27

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest US spaceflight.


Rubio surpassed the US space endurance record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station. He arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months. But their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the space station.



The trio will return to Earth on Sept 27 in a replacement capsule that was sent up empty for the ride home.

By then, Rubio will have spent 371 days in space, more than two weeks longer than Mark Vande Hei, the previous US record holder for a single spaceflight, Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s.

Your dedication is truly out of this world, Frank! NASA chief Bill Nelson said via X, formerly known as Twitter.

A replacement crew of two Russians and an American is set to launch to the station from Kazakhstan on Friday.

nasa international space station united states of america world news International news

