NASA astronaut Frank Rubio breaks US record for longest spaceflight

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio surpassed the US space endurance record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station

Rubio now holds the record for the longest US spaceflight Rubio arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months The trio will return to Earth on Sept 27

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest US spaceflight.

Rubio surpassed the US space endurance record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station. He arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months. But their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the space station.

Astronaut Frank Rubio has just set a new U.S. spaceflight record, eclipsing the previous record of 355 consecutive days aboard the @Space_Station. This is now the single longest mission for any of our @NASA_Astronauts.



He is set to return to Earth on Sept. 27, when he will…

The trio will return to Earth on Sept 27 in a replacement capsule that was sent up empty for the ride home.

By then, Rubio will have spent 371 days in space, more than two weeks longer than Mark Vande Hei, the previous US record holder for a single spaceflight, Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s.

Your dedication is truly out of this world, Frank! NASA chief Bill Nelson said via X, formerly known as Twitter.

A replacement crew of two Russians and an American is set to launch to the station from Kazakhstan on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever