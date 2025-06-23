The images show a dark smudge where the lander, named Resilience, and its mini rover crashed into Mare Frigoris or Sea of Cold, a volcanic region in the moon’s far north

The Impact site of ispace’s Resilience lunar lander. Pic/AFP

A NASA spacecraft has photographed the crash site of a Japanese company’s lunar lander. NASA released the pictures on Friday, two weeks after ispace’s lander slammed into the moon.

The images show a dark smudge where the lander, named Resilience, and its mini rover crashed into Mare Frigoris or Sea of Cold, a volcanic region in the moon’s far north.

A faint halo around the area was formed by the lunar dirt kicked up by the impact. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the scene last week.

The crash was the second failure in two years for Tokyo-based ispace.

