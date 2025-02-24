Breaking News
NASA’s new telescope will create most colourful map of cosmos

Updated on: 25 February,2025 07:42 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

The SPHEREx telescope is relatively small but will provide a humongous amount of knowledge in its 2-year mission.

NASA’s SPHEREx telescope is set for a February 27 launch. Pic/NASA

NASA will soon launch a new telescope which it says will create the “most colourful” map of the cosmos ever made.


The SPHEREx telescope is relatively small but will provide a humongous amount of knowledge in its 2-year mission. The infrared telescope is designed to take spectroscopic images, ones that measure individual wavelengths of light from a source.


By doing this it will be able to tell us about the formation of the universe, the growth of galaxies across cosmic history, and the location of water and life-forming molecules in our own galaxy. The February 27 mission will help understand how the universe came to be, and why life exists.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

nasa world news International news melbourne

