Breaking News
Mumbai: Matunga’s new Z bridge finally open after a year
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Cops may declare bank’s acting chair, husband as absconders
Forest department busts illegal excavation in Virar forest
Mumbai: Teen panics at nakabandi, hits barricade and two cars in bid to flee
Ulhasnagar: Booze parties in municipal school’s nursing room?
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > NATO chief says he told Volodymyr Zelenskyy to restore relationship with Donald Trump

NATO chief says he told Volodymyr Zelenskyy to restore relationship with Donald Trump

Updated on: 02 March,2025 01:24 PM IST  |  London
AP |

Top

Rutte said he expected European leaders, who were meeting in London on Sunday, to help secure a future peace deal by providing Ukraine with security guarantees

NATO chief says he told Volodymyr Zelenskyy to restore relationship with Donald Trump

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
NATO chief says he told Volodymyr Zelenskyy to restore relationship with Donald Trump
x
00:00

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he had to "find a way to restore his relationship with the American president" after the two leaders engaged in an extraordinary meltdown at the White House on Friday.


Rutte told the BBC on Saturday that he told Zelenskyy that "he really had to respect what (US) President (Donald) Trump has done so far for Ukraine." He was referring to the first Trump administration's decision in 2019 to supply Ukraine with Javelin antitank missiles that Ukraine used to deadly effect against Russian tanks in the first wave of the 2022 invasion.


Calling the Friday meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "unfortunate," Rutte said he "knew as a fact that the American administration is extremely invested in making sure that Ukraine gets to a durable peace" with Russia.


Rutte said he expected European leaders, who were meeting in London on Sunday, to help secure a future peace deal by providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ukraine united states of america donald trump world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK