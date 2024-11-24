NATO to hold talks after Russia’s hypersonic missile attack

The conflict is “entering a decisive phase”, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said late on Friday, and “taking on very dramatic dimensions”.

NATO and Ukraine will hold emergency talks on Tuesday after Russia attacked a central city with an experimental, hypersonic ballistic missile that escalated the nearly 33-month-old war. The conflict is “entering a decisive phase”, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said late on Friday, and “taking on very dramatic dimensions”. Ukraine’s parliament canceled a session as security was tightened following Thursday’s Russian strike on a military facility in the city of Dnipro.

In a stark warning to the West, President Vladimir Putin said in a nationally televised speech that the attack with the intermediate-range Oreshnik missile was in retaliation for Kyiv’s use of US and British longer-range missiles capable of striking deeper into Russian territory.

Putin said Western air defence systems would be powerless to stop the new missile. Ukrainian military officials said the missile that hit Dnipro had reached a speed of Mach 11 and carried six nonnuclear warheads each releasing six submunitions. Putin said, there is “a stockpile of such systems ready for use.”

